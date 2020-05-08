LYONS — Part of Wayne County’s economic development strategies is getting abandoned and/or derelict properties back on the tax rolls, said the county’s economic development director, Brian Pincelli.
This week the county got a big boost toward that effort.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced this week that the county has received a $600,000 Brownfields Assessment Coalition Grant targeting, among other sites, former industrial, manufacturing and utility businesses in Newark and Lyons.
The EPA said brownfield is a property for which the expansion, redevelopment or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant. There are estimated to be more than 450,000 brownfields in the United States, the EPA added.
Pincelli said sites targeted for the funds include the former Agway fertilizer plant on Cole Road in Lyons, a former fuel storage operation on Elmer Street in Lyons; portions of the former Newark Developmental Center; and the former Newcut manufacturing plant in Newark. The company has moved to a new facility on West Shore Boulevard.
“The goal is returning these sites back to productive use,” said Pincelli, who added that the funds will be used to assess the properties and develop cleanup strategies. The cleanups themselves would be done in conjunction with the EPA and potential property owners, he said.
Pincelli said the $600,000 grant is “great news,” and something his department has been working on for years.
“Our long-term goal is to have an active, ongoing Brownfield program,” he said.
In particular, Pincelli said properties at the former Newark Developmental Center have great potential, noting that the Wayne Economic Development Corporation, which he oversees, has worked with Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES to redevelop several buildings, including a modern conference center.
EDC leases the buildings to BOCES, he explained.
Most of the former NDC campus is still owned by the New York State Dormitory Authority, he said.
“We have an interest in working with New York State on this issue,” he said.
Pincelli said that the properties identified — as well as others to be assessed under the grant — are not confirmed to be contaminated, but are likely to be so. The funding gives the county the ability to determine whether they are, he explained.
EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez announced the grant during two virtual events with recipients and members of Congress on Wednesday.
“The EPA Brownfields program has helped New York’s communities by transforming once-vacant properties into beacons of hope, especially for many economically disadvantaged neighborhoods,” said Lopez in a press release. “Vacant or contaminated land may not feel or look like a community asset waiting to happen, but with the right knowledge, skills, vision and investment, these properties offer local governments and neighborhoods some of the best opportunities to transform their futures. Through the Brownfields program, we can reverse blight and replace it with regeneration— and with even one property’s reuse, we can spur community-wide revitalization.”
Rep. John Katko, R-24 of Camillus, who represents Wayne County, said the Brownfields Program is an effective environmental and economic development tool.
“In Congress, I was proud to lead efforts to reauthorize the Brownfields program,” he said. “This program has invested millions of dollars in communities throughout our region, revitalized industrial sites and spurred economic development.”