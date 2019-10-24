ROCHESTER — A state plan to spend $41 million in Wayne County to protect the Lake Ontario shoreline from flooding is getting high marks from local officials.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the funding for the county on Wednesday in Rochester, along with $43 million for Monroe County. The $84 million allocation for Wayne and Monroe will fund 43 projects across the two counties as part of the first round of funding under the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI.
REDI was launched by Cuomo in May in an effort to boost the resiliency of shoreline communities and bolster economic development.
The allocations were identified by shoreline communities and then evaluated by state agency experts, Cuomo said.
The projects are designed to address immediate and long-term resiliency needs, said Cuomo, as well as “enhancing economic development, protecting critical infrastructure while incorporating green, natural or nature-based features.”
A total of $300 million has been appropriated for the effort, with a 5 percent local funding match required.
“Lake Ontario is a major issue for the entire state of New York,” Cuomo said. “It is a major consequence to the entire state’s economy. Regionally, it is determinative. Tourism, the homeowners, the businesses along that lakefront — you’re talking about major consequences and major disruptions. So it’s a very serious situation to begin with and it’s a situation of statewide consequence. When we argued for the $300 million for this project, which is one of the largest investments this state has made in a single project, we said that’s because this is affecting the entire state economy.”
Officials in Wayne County, as well as those that represent the county in the state Legislature, were pleased with the plan.
“The infrastructure of our lakeshore communities has been devastated by Plan 2014,” said State Sen. Pam Helming. “Today’s announcement represents a massive commitment by New York state to rebuilding and preparing for the future. We must invest in resiliency and harden our infrastructure to protect local residents and small businesses as we continue the fight to repeal Plan 2014. I appreciate the leadership of the governor, my legislative partners, and the many local officials who stepped up and fought for this much-needed funding.”
“The announcement of substantial funding to mitigate the devastating damage in Sodus Point and the towns of Wolcott and Huron as a result of Plan 2014 is very welcome news,” said Assemblyman Brian Manktelow. “There has been so much worry about the breaches along the barrier bars and the erosion and flooding. The fact that the state is now assigning dollars to those areas in the first round of REDI allocations shows that the necessity to make these repairs is a priority for the governor and the Department of Environmental Conservation. Let’s hope that the work gets underway quickly.”
Added Wayne County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve LeRoy: “In the wake of two severe floods in the past two years, Gov. Cuomo has put together a transformative plan for the Lake Ontario region that will help defend against high water levels for generations to come. The new projects along our shoreline will better protect our communities from future flooding and help us preserve our local economies. I want to thank the governor for his vision in creating this initiative.”
And Sodus Point Mayor Dave McDowell said, “Lake Ontario and St Lawrence River shoreline residents and businesses bore the brunt of rising floodwaters that left a path of destruction in their wake and entire communities underwater. Through the work of the REDI Commission and the investments announced today, Gov. Cuomo is stepping up to help bail these folks out and build back stronger than ever before with the support and resources they need and deserve.”
Directed by Cuomo, the REDI Commission is led by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Empire State Development and additional participating agencies and authorities.