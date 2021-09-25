LYONS — Wayne County Public Health is expressing concern over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases among school children over the past few weeks, noting the spike comes with the more contagious Delta variant that is fueling infections across the nation.
The health department said data indicates children are more vulnerable to the variant, which has been circulating here since mid-spring.
“The Delta variant of COVID-19 causes more infections and spreads faster than early forms of SARS-CoV-2, and recent data suggests the variant might cause more severe illness than previous variants especially among unvaccinated people, increasing their risk for serious illness, hospitalization and death,” the agency said in a press release issued Friday.
On Tuesday, Deputy Health Director Kerry VanAuken addressed the Board of Supervisors with the agency’s concerns about rising covid numbers, in particular among children, who on a given day, comprise about a third to a half of new cases.
On Friday, the health department reported 58 new cases, with 18 of them children. On Tuesday, VanAuken said, there were 33 new cases and 17 were school-age.
“That’s 50 percent of our total caseload,” VanAuken told supervisors. “We have to have some very frank discussions about how we can keep them safe.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Miller, a member of the Finger Lakes Region’s covid control group, said he heard concerning stories at a meeting this past week.
“School children are not feeling well, and the parents refuse to get them tested,” he said.
Parents, fearing their kids will miss sports and school, are instructing their children not to report their symptoms, he said.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the county entered into agreements with school districts to support covid testing at the county’s 11 school districts.
Public Health will purchase and provide covid testing kits, testing supplies, personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, with districts to be reimbursed for additional staffing costs associated with the effort.
The agency reported 324 active cases in the county on Friday, with 59 deaths related to COVID-19. It said 16 residents are in the hospital with COVID-19.
For more information, email Wayne County Public Health at wcph@co.wayne.ny.us or call (315) 946-5749.