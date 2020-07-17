LYONS — Wayne County’s startup competition returns for a second year.
Officials with the Wayne County Economic Development Corporation said they are seeking entries for the second annual Wayne County Startup Pitch Competition. It is open to all county residents who have a new business idea or are in the concept stage. The winner receives a $25,000 prize to boost their new business.
“We’re really excited to be doing this again this year,” said Brian Pincelli, director of Wayne County Economic Development and Planning. “Given recent events, it is important to encourage entrepreneurship. I know there are a wealth of creative ideas and motivated entrepreneurs in our county. The Wayne County Startup Pitch Competition is an effort for us to help develop those creative ideas and turn them into businesses.”
Starting in 2019, KickStart Wayne County is an initiative aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship and providing resources for new business development. The primary undertaking of this initiative is the Wayne County Startup Pitch Competition.
“The second annual Wayne County Startup Pitch Competition is a great way to connect entrepreneurs and business development partners,” said Katie Bronson, deputy director of economic development and planning. “This year, we are providing online workshops and mentoring opportunities with some business development partners.”
Online workshops with SCORE, a business mentoring program, will be held via Zoom on the following dates:
• Aug. 12: How to Start a Small Business.
• Aug. 19: Business Model Canvas.
• Aug. 26: Developing Your Business Plan.
• Sept. 2: Marketing.
For registration information go to wedcny.com. For SCORE mentoring go to greaterrochester.score.org.
The New York Small Business Development Center provides small business owners and entrepreneurs in New York with business counseling, training, and business research. For more information, go to nyssbdc.org.
The registration form, executive summary with attached financial statements, and application fee are due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 30. The application can be hand-delivered, mailed or submitted via email. The fee to apply is $50.
Finalists will be notified on Oct. 21, and the Live Pitch Competition will be held Wednesday, Nov. 18
For application materials, workshop registration and more information, visit wedcny.com or contact Tanya Hasseler (315) 946-5975 or Katie Bronson at (315) 946-5920.