SAVANNAH — A manufacturer is undergoing a nearly $2 million expansion that is expected to add up to 20 jobs and retain over 40 more, Empire State Development officials announced this week.
Pearl Technologies is planning to grow at its Seneca Street headquarters and manufacturing facilities. It will be moving some of its operations to a second building already on the company’s campus.
ESD said the project will allow the production of industrial knives to move to Savannah, replacing manufacturing currently being outsourced overseas.
ESD is assisting the company with the expansion with up to $200,000 in Excelsior Tax Credits in exchange for job creation commitments. ESD said Pearl Technologies, founded in 1985, expects renovations to be completed early next year.
Pearl Technologies President Jane Coyne said the “investment reflects both the strength of our existing business and our commitment to Savannah, N.Y. I’d like to thank the state of New York for their supporting in enabling us to grow.”
“This is wonderful news for Savannah,” said Town Supervisor Mike Kolczynski, who noted that Pearl has expanded in recent years to a second building on Prospect Street that was previously a food processing plant. “It is great for a company to be adding jobs like this in our town. Hopefully, it will sustain, and also inspire others to consider this town for future opportunities.”
Eric Gentler, ESD’s acting commissioner and president and CEO-designate, lauded Pearl’s investment in Wayne County.
“New York is committed to a supporting the statewide growth and success of innovative, high-tech manufacturers,” he said. “Pearl Technologies’ decision to expand its Wayne County operations will allow the plastics industry leader to service more global clients, while creating top-quality, 21st century jobs that will fuel the Finger Lakes regional economy for years to come.”
Pearl Technologies is a subsidiary of EDGE Industrial Technologies, and was originally focused on the manufacturing of parts for machinery and equipment, producing a product line of plastic punches for the manufacturing of flexible film bags. The company now additionally designs and builds standard and custom high-speed machine attachments for punching holes, perforating and slitting for the converting industry, among other services.
ESD said Pearl Technologies has secured over 24 patents and offers a lineup of over 3,000 products, servicing thousands of customers in every continent of the world.
“We are very happy to see growth at Pearl Technologies in the town of Savannah and appreciate the support of ESD and our utility partners,” said Brian Pincelli, Wayne County’s director of economic development. “Pearl’s history of innovation, with over two-dozen patents, is a testament to their continued attention to market changes and adoption of technology.”
For additional information about Pearl Technologies, visit pearltechinc.com.
Louise Hoffman contributed information to this story.