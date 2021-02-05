LYONS — The Wayne County Department of Mental Health and its community-based behavioral services agency, Wayne Behavioral Health Network, are getting a $4 million federal grant for their expansion initiative.
James Haitz, the county’s director of mental health, said the funding will allow the Behavioral Health Network to expand clinic services to those in need of mental health and/or addiction treatment and supports. It also will allow the agency to provide 24/7 access to mental health; expand opioid and addiction services through the Wayne County Regional Open Access Center and services through the Center for Treatment Innovation Crisis Mobile Response Team; and many other services.
“The announcement of the SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) award couldn’t come at a better time, in light of the struggles being felt — from the COVID-related stresses and emotional fallout that individuals in our community are trying to cope with, along with the rising numbers of opioid-related overdoses and deaths,” Haitz said.
“This award will provide the necessary funding to allow us to make a significant impact and help the people in our community who are struggling with addiction and mental health problems, including those who are suffering from an opioid addiction, and to also help those family members and close friends who are suffering right along with their loved ones as they try to cope with the impacts of these problems on their families.”
Haitz urged anyone struggling with an addiction or mental health problem to call the Wayne Behavioral Health Network at (315) 946-5722.