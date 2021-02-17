LYONS — Renovations to Wayne County’s most frequently used office building begin soon.
At its meeting Tuesday morning, the Board of Supervisors awarded bids for the renovation of the first floor of 9 Pearl St., home to the County Clerk’s Office and the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Supervisors awarded the general contractor bid of $994,777 to UDN Incorporated of Rochester; Trane U.S. Inc. of Rochester got the HVAC bid ($843,124); plumbing went to HMI Mechanical System Inc. of Waterloo ($78,000); and M.E. Quinlan Inc. of Williamson was awarded the electrical contract ($200,400).
Additionally, Watchdog Building Partners will oversee the project at a cost of $155,000, while LaBella Associates, which did the project design for $187,700, will receive up to an additional $113,250 for construction administration services related the project.
In all, the renovation will cost the county about $2.9 million, when all associated costs are figured in, said County Administrator Rick House, who noted the project will be funded out of cash reserves.
Renovations will start with the conversion of the current County Clerk space into new quarters for the DMV, with the clerk’s office eventually moving to the current DMV space.
To make this happen, Clerk’s Office employees are moving to rented space at the former Lyons Village Hall at 76 William St. Supervisors agreed in December to rent the space for $2,700 a month. The county previously used the renovated office space to house employees at 16 William St., which recently underwent a $6.5 million renovation.
Wayne County Clerk Mike Jankowski said Tuesday that the Clerk’s move is effective Monday, Feb. 22, and noted that DMV will not be relocating during renovations.
“It is hoped that we will be able to return to Pearl Street by the end of 2021,” Jankowski said.
He noted that to facilitate the office move, pistol permits will not be processed on Friday, Feb. 19, and Monday, Feb. 22.
Jankowski said normal processing and permit issuance will return on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at the temporary location at 76 William St.