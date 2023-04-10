LYONS — A day-long birthday is set for Tuesday to mark Wayne County’s founding 200 years ago.
It became New York’s 54th county on April 11, 1823.
The Founders Day event starts in front of the Wayne County Courthouse on Church Street with a ceremony that includes a bell choir at 10:50. At 10:58, bells will be rung around the county for two minutes to usher in the celebration.
The ceremony follows at 11 a.m. with remarks from the master of ceremony, Phil Eygnor, chairman of the Wayne County Board of Supervisors. Other speakers include County Administrator Rick House; Bicentennial Co-Chair Gene Bavis, who will acknowledge guests, including Brian Stratton, director of the New York State Canal Corp.; state Assemblyman Brian Manktelow; and a representative of state Sen. Pam Helming’s office. Rep. Claudia Tenney is tentatively set to speak at the morning event, which also features musical performances by the Clyde and Red Creek schools, along with a historic marker dedication.
House will read the county’s official proclamation.
“Having been born and raised in Wayne County, raising my family in Wayne County and working my entire adult life for Wayne County, I am excited and honored to take part in this bicentennial celebration,” he said. “Wayne County holds so much beauty — from the rolling hills, to the miles of orchards, to the lake views and much more. The mix of agriculture, small business, beautiful county and town parks, all make Wayne County a perfect place to live and raise families. I am proud to share in this celebration of 200 years of Wayne County growth, and most importantly, to recognize the people who have lived, worked, played in and built this county.”
After a private lunch reception at the Lyons Community Center at 9 Manhattan St. the public is invited to the afternoon celebration at the Community Center at 1:30 p.m. The program includes a presentation by State Historian Devin Lander, along with speakers that include Bicentennial Co-Chair Rosa Fox, along with remarks by the historians of Ontario and Seneca counties, Preston Pierce and Walt Gable. Wayne County was broken off from those counties.
The afternoon event culminates with a cake-cutting.
Other events planned over the course of the year include a birthday gala on May 13 at Carey Lake in Walworth and a 200-mile torch relay in August leading up to Family Fun Day at the Wayne County Fair.
For more information on the Founding Day Celebration and other Bicentennial events, visit WayneCounty200.com.