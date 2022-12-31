LYONS — A lot of us have organized a birthday party or two, but the task ahead for Gene Bavis and Rosa Fox in planning Wayne County’s bicentennial birthday bash has been a bit beyond cake and candles.
In essence, these two historians and their committee members have turned the celebration of the county’s 200th anniversary into a multiple-year party, leading up to, and even beyond the formation of the county on April 11, 1823 from a good chunk of Ontario County and a piece from Seneca.
The planning goes back as far as April 2019, when County Clerk Mike Jankowski urged the Board of Supervisors to appoint chairs to spearhead a celebration.
The two chairs ultimately agreeing to serve were Bavis, Walworth’s historian, and the late Larry Ann Evans, director of the Museum of History in Lyons. Sadly, Evans died in December 2020, and Fox, Huron’s historian, agreed to take her place.
Since then Bavis and Fox have worked hand-in-hand, helped in part by the Wayne Historians Organization, or WHO, representing municipal historians across the county. Bavis has chaired the group for a number of years.
“We have been working together for a lot of years on local history things,” he said.
However, marking the county’s 200th birthday was another matter. Bavis, a retired Wayne Central social studies teacher, decided to put his educator skills to use, putting organizational charts up on the wall. Before long the leader of the county historians group was a co-chair of the county celebration and helping to devise an ambitious celebration for a county steeped in history, including its development with the opening of the Erie Canal.
Bavis has a little history with these types of celebrations. While a Wayne middle school teacher, he co-chaired the county’s sesquicentennial in 1972-73.
As for a co-chair, “the first name that came to mind was Larry Ann Evans,” said Bavis, noting her love of local history and organizational and marketing flair.
When Evans died, bicentennial committee members turned to Fox, a retired music educator at North Rose-Wolcott.
With meetings largely through Zoom during the worst of covid, organizers threw out all sorts of ideas, but agreed that any decent celebration needed more than a committee to pull off: They needed the community.
“We wanted to reach out to as many different groups as possible,” Bavis said, noting the committee includes residents from all walks of life — from county officials to teachers to business representatives. He and Fox spoke to any organization that would have them to talk about the county’s birthday celebration.
Their work produced a number of projects over 2022, with many more set for the coming year. The committee also created a Facebook page, with daily postings about Wayne County’s history — from the big events to other interesting tidbits that may not have made the local history books.
They have been given a link on the county’s website for its webpage, which Bavis and Fox appreciate.
“The county has been really supportive,” Bavis said. “We can’t say enough.”
While Bavis noted the financial support of the county, the group has received about two-thirds of its financial assistance from private sources — grants, donations and sponsorships.
And while there’s been plenty of celebrating in 2022, the committee is saving its best for 2023, including an outdoor celebration in front of the Wayne County Courthouse and later at the Lyons Community Center on April 11, with a gala at The Ballroom at Carey Lake in Walworth on May 13.
“It’s not the most central location, but they can accommodate 500 people and we plan on filling it,” Bavis said. “It’s going to be a big event, and we plan on starting to sell tickets at the end of January.”
With the assistance of sponsors, the committee has been able to keep the ticket price reasonable for the gala ($50), which includes dinner, dancing and fireworks.
Also planned in 2023 are a torch relay, with runners going 200 miles across the county over five days in August, and a family fun day at the Wayne County Fair with a host of events, including mural painting that invites non-artists to pitch in.
The torch relay will have designated runners, but others are encouraged to join, said Bavis.
For Bavis and Fox, the bicentennial planning has taken a big chunk of their time.
“Rosa and I see more of each other than do our spouses,” Bavis cracked. “This (celebration) has gone beyond our initial imagination.”
Fox credits Bavis for the breadth of anniversary events over the course of two years.
“He gets an idea and he runs with it,” she said.
Both said the project has been an educational experience for them.
“I have a new appreciation for Wayne County history,” Fox said. “I came into this as a middle school band director. Working with Gene has been the icing on the cake.”
And Bavis said Fox’s Facebook postings on Wayne County history, people and places, as well as the Bicentennial Minutes, was illuminating to him as well. Besides the canal, that history includes the formation of three religions, most notably Mormonism, as well as spiritualism by way of the Fox Sisters of Arcadia, as well as the Never Sweats, a very small sect in Rose.
And they point to the county’s astounding number of museums — 30 that they can count — that they believe are must-visits. Among them the Hoffman Clock Museum in Newark, the Alling Coverlet Museum in Palmyra, the Sodus Point Lighthouse Museum and the Peppermint Museum in Lyons.
The work of Bavis, Fox and the people involved in the celebrations have not gone unnoticed. They include Board of Supervisors Chairman Phil Eygnor, a member of the committee whose work includes building the bicentennial float with fellow Supervisor Richard Lasher.
“Gene Bavis and Rosa Fox as co-chairs of the Bicentennial Committee for Wayne County have coordinated the main committee and several sub-committees for several years in preparation for this special historic event,” he said. “This will provide exceptional experiences for residents of all ages in Wayne County while honoring this historic event. Gene and Rosa have worked tirelessly with many others to make our history, many highlights and special events available to all Wayne County residents.”
Two other bicentennial committee chairs also lauded their work.
“I have enjoyed working with Gene and Rosa on this project and congratulate them in advance on their outstanding efforts,” said Christine Worth, Wayne’s tourism director. “It will be a special celebration for everyone in our county as well as people from other areas.”
Finally, Jankowski also gave props to the chairs and the other volunteers who are putting this birthday party on.
“I want to thank Gene, Rosa and the entire Bicentennial Committee for their incredible efforts to make Wayne County’s bicentennial a celebration to be remembered for years to come.” he said. “Wayne County has so much history to be proud of.”