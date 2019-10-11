SODUS — The U.S. Department of Education has awarded $2.5 million to expand mental health services in five Wayne County school districts under a five-year demonstration project.
Congressman John Katko, R-24 of Camilus, and Sodus Central School District Superintendent Nelson Kise announced the funding Wednesday.
Besides Sodus, the demonstration project also includes the Lyons, Newark, North-Rose Wolcott and Clyde-Savannah school districts, and Katko said it’s designed “to bolster on-site mental health services with an emphasis on prevention as part of the Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration Program.”
The school districts are among 27 nationwide sharing $11 million in funding from the Department of Education. The goal, said the department, is “to support innovative partnerships to train and deploy school-based mental health service providers in schools. The purpose is to expand the pipeline of high-quality, trained professionals to address shortages of mental health services in high-need schools and to provide supports that encompass social and emotional learning, mental wellness, resilience, and positive connections between students and adults.”
It is one of several initiatives outlined by the Department of Education to address school safety.
Katko said the funding will allow the Wayne County school districts, in partnership with SUNY Brockport, to work with Wayne Behavioral Health, headed by Jim Haitz, to create the Wayne County Community Schools Mental Health Demonstration Project.
The goal, Katko said, is to “innovatively meet the mental health needs of nearly 7,000 students in 19 rural school buildings. The program will enable these schools to expand mental health services by increasing its capacity to train school counselors, social workers, psychologists, and other mental health professionals.”
The congressman said he is “committed to addressing the gaps in access to mental healthcare for schools in our region. With only one-third of those struggling with mental illness receiving the appropriate treatment, it is imperative that we take immediate steps to bolster our mental health workforce and ensure children living in underserved communities have access to early intervention services and preventative mental health programming. This funding will expand Wayne County’s offerings of on-site mental health promotion and prevention services, enabling the schools to better address the mental health needs of nearly 7,000 students.”
Kise said the Sodus district “is eager for this opportunity to work with our neighboring districts and our community partners to help make our schools more safe and supportive. Wayne County is positioned to lead development of a community schools approach that models how to bring mental health, law enforcement, education and other partners like colleges and local non-profits together to focus on common goals.”
In announcing $71.6 million in new funding under four grant programs designed to enhance safety in schools and improve student access to mental health resources, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said the “nation’s schools must be safe places to learn, where students feel connected and supported. These grants allow local leaders to tailor their approach to school safety and mental health in ways that meet their students’ individual needs and their particular school’s unique challenges.”