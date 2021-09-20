WALWORTH — Wayne County sheriff candidate Steve MacNeal has chosen Laura Elsbree, a road patrol sergeant with the sheriff’s office, as his choice for undersheriff.
“While my initial plan was to wait until after the election to choose an undersheriff, I recognize the importance of transparency and a seamless transition within the sheriff’s office following the election,” MacNeal said in a news release. “While there are many qualified for the position, there were less than a handful I would immediately consider for the position. Laura was one of those people.”
MacNeal is running on the Democratic Party line against sheriff’s office Chief Deputy Rob Milby, who defeated MacNeal in a Republican primary.
MacNeal and Elsbree gave a joint statement Thursday, outlining their plans for the office if MacNeal is elected. MacNeal said Elsbree “recognizes the need to do things differently and to change the way we serve our community ... to better serve the citizens that live in, work in, and drive through Wayne County.”
Elsbree recognized the sheriff’s employees as being “top-notch employees ... who have devoted their lives to this community,” and that she would like to see the office “team up with the community ... so that we can work together to continue to serve.”
Elsbree began her career with the Monroe County sheriff’s office and started at the Wayne County sheriff’s office in 2002. She was promoted to road patrol sergeant in December 2020.
If MacNeal is elected, Elsbree would become the first female undersheriff in county history.
MacNeal began his career as a Wayne County deputy in 1998 and transferred to the Irondequoit Police Department in 2002. He joined the Macedon Police Department in 2014 and is now a sergeant with the department.
Sheriff Barry Virts, who was first elected in 2009 and re-elected in 2013 and 2017, announced last year he would not seek another four-year term.