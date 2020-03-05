LYONS — Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said a state organization will begin raising money soon to send local children to a summer camp.
The New York State Sheriffs’ Institute is starting its honorary membership drive by mail later this month. Virts said one of the institute’s best programs is the sheriffs’ summer camp for economically challenged children.
On Keuka Lake in Yates County, the camp hosts more than 900 boys and girls from across the state. This summer will mark its 44th year.
Last year, 25 Wayne County children went to the camp. Virts said the institute pays the entire cost through donations.
“The camp program combines summer recreation with activities designed to teach an understanding of, and respect for, our laws and the men and women who enforce them,” Virts said. “The strong camper-to-counselor ratio allows for individual attention with an emphasis on the development of self-esteem.”
Financial support comes from honorary membership dues. Invitations are extended on a non-partisan basis, and the invitees are selected at random.
Virts said people who do not receive an invitation but want to support the institute can contact him at (315) 946-5797 or bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us, or go to sheriffsinstitute.org to download an application.
All donations made to the institute are tax deductible.
“You should not expect any so-called ‘professional courtesies’ for your honorary membership,” Virts said.
Virts is reporting the following sheriff’s office statistics from January:
• Fifty-six males and nine females were committed to the county jail. There were 56 transports, 4,292 inmate meals served, and nearly $3,000 collected from 14 inmates released on bail and fines.
Inmates worked 1,596 hours during the month including time in the laundry, cleaning the facility and food service.
The jail secured six parole violators and nine inmates for transfer to prison.
• Court security officers cleared 3,455 people entering the Hall of Justice through the magnetometer, securing 28 weapons and 54 other contraband items similar to TSA airport security. Those items included firearms, ammunition, knives, scissors, cell phones, glass bottles, and other items.
• Deputies traveled 101,484 miles on patrol and responded to 130 motor-vehicle accidents that resulted in 17 injuries. They also responded to three reports of missing people and 22 animal complaints.
There were 1,447 complaints during January. Investigators and deputies handled nine major crimes and 306 minor crimes and also took part in 11 fire investigations.
• Deputies issued 219 traffic tickets in January and made 82 arrests for felonies, misdemeanors, or violations. They also made 21 mental health arrests.
• The jail registered 32 sex offenders. The records office processed 93 requests for reports and did 67 records checks.
• The pistol permit unit processed 51 permit applications and did 59 permit amendments requiring a “Brady check” for background.
• The civil office processed 99 legal papers and 75 family court orders, handled 11 evictions, received more than $150,000 in income executions and paid out more than $147,000 to creditors.
• Police in Wayne County charged 18 people with driving while intoxicated, including 14 by the sheriff’s office. Newark police made two DWI arrests, as did Macedon police.
• Attending training and workshops during January were Undersheriff Jeff Fosdick, Lt. Matt Ryndock, Sgt. George Lorenz, Major Dave Ambeau, Lt. James Miller, Corrections Officer Jon Johnville, Deputy Robert Fiorito, Deputy Justin Klinkman, Deputy Caley Gaziano, Sgt. Inv. Matt Hilkert, and Virts.
• Deputy Heather Laws completed 30 years of service and Corrections Officer Phillip Juliano completed 20 years of service.
• Virts said people can search “Wayne County NY Sheriff” to download a free mobile app that helps county residents stay tuned to important information from the sheriff’s office, including alerts, news and resources.
• Virts said people can also see Facebook at “Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” two Twitter accounts (@SheriffVirts and @WayneCoSheriff), and waynecosheriff.org.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Virts at (315) 946-5797 or bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us.