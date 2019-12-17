LYONS — Wayne County’s budget for 2020 has been approved.
Earlier this month, the Board of Supervisors adopted a $190.5 million budget, which features a $5 million spending increase, or 2.9 percent, compared to 2019’s $185 million budget.
Under the 2020 spending plan, the tax rate drops by 13 cents in 2020 — from $7.90 per assessed $1,000 in 2019 to $7.77 — a 1.1 percent decrease.
The tax rate was lowered from the tentative budget rate of $7.82 after the state corrected an assessment issue in the town of Arcadia, said County Administrator Rick House.
At a public hearing on the budget at a special meeting Dec. 2, Arcadia resident Allison Kirsch expressed opposition to the loss of the sales tax exemption on clothing and shoes on purchases up to $120.
“At the budget workshop (in October), I listened to many of the town supervisors express how eliminating this exemption could hurt local business and put additional financial strain on residents,” she said in a statement provided to the Finger Lakes Times. “The general atmosphere in the room was that this was not beneficial for the county. It’s therefore incredible to me that a month later — without even submitting a press release — the board adopted a resolution to eliminate the tax exemption anyway.”
She suggested that the decision to scrap the exemption is related to changes in the state’s Aid and Incentives for Municipalities program for towns and villages that was approved in the state budget. Counties are now required to make up that funding through increased revenue from internet sales tax collections.
“The state now requires the county to pay the equivalent AIM funding out of county sales tax,” she said. “This is approximately $660,000 for Wayne County. It seems somewhat too coincidental that by cutting the clothing tax exemption, the county will be mostly making up that loss.
“So rather than putting in the effort to cut excess spending and identify ways to eliminate waste in the budget, our supervisors have eliminated a tax exemption. This will hurt local businesses and increase taxes for underprivileged members of our county.”
While Kirsch expressed disappointment with the elimination of the exemption, so have some supervisors.
While the elimination of the exemption was made at the supervisors’ November meeting, a budget adjustment was necessary in order to adopt the 2020 budget, because the board was getting an additional $600,000 of sales tax revenue, of which $100,000 was being redistributed to towns and villages. That resulted in a $500,000 reduction in the amount to be pulled from county reserves to augment revenues.
According to meeting minutes, Butler Supervisor Dave Spickerman stated that clothing is as important as food and that food is not taxed.
Spickerman was joined in opposition to the budget modification by Republican supervisors Nick Deming, Frank Robusto and Lynn Chatfield and Democrats Kenan Baldridge and Susie Jacobs.
As for the budget itself, only Baldridge dissented.
The 16-year-old sales tax exemption for clothing and shoe purchases up to $120 will end in March 2020. The state continues to offer a 4 percent exemption on its portion of the county’s 8 percent sales tax.
While supervisors suggested most residents were unaware of the exemption, the Macedon Walmart recently put up signs to remind customers that clothing purchases up to $120 are tax free.