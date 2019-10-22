LYONS — Taxes are a hot-button issue at all levels of government, but in Wayne County, it’s a particularly sensitive topic.
Residents there pay some of the highest taxes in the nation as a percentage of home value. And each fall, supervisors debate how much money they’ll pull from reserves to reduce the tax levy, defined as the amount to be raised by property taxes.
That debate continues.
Last week, county administration outlined the tax implications of a proposed $149.9 million budget for 2020, which calls a $4.7 million increase in spending over 2019, a 3.2 percent increase.
According to fiscal assistant Ken Blake, for the county to achieve a 2.72 percent levy increase in 2020 — from $40.4 million to $41.5 million — and stay under the tax cap, it would need to pull $5.5 million from the county’s general fund balance — or $463,103 more than last year’s $5.1 million figure.
Supervisors have yet to make a decision on that, but what caused a minor fuss at the supervisors’ meeting last week was a resolution to set a public hearing on a local law allowing the county to exceed the cap for 2020.
General Municipal Law allows local governments to override the tax cap if supervisors get a super-majority — or 60 percent of the “total voting power” — in favor of the override.
The public hearing on the local law is set for Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 9:05 a.m. in the Supervisors’ Chambers in the Wayne County Courthouse.
The resolution states that because of the “cost of state-mandated programs and services, the Wayne County Board of Supervisors has been forced to authorize the override of the state-imposed tax cap in order to have sufficient funds to protect the well-being of the citizens of Wayne County and provide essential local public health, safety and infrastructure programs and services.”
The resolution cites such mandated programs and services as Medicaid, public assistance, child welfare, pre-school special education, indigent defense, early intervention, youth detention and employee pensions.
Further, the resolution states that “Wayne County can effectively implement a property tax cap only if there is a meaningful action by the state of New York to control the cost of state-mandated programs and services and provide mandate relief.”
Many governmental bodies pass such resolutions during budget season to ensure that if their tax levy numbers are determined to be inaccurate, they are covered against possible fines from the state Comptroller’s Office.
Huron Supervisor Laurie Crane said the tax cap program comes from a state government that she believes hardly demonstrates fiscal responsibility.
“My issue is with the state telling us (to stay under the cap),” she said.
Only two supervisors voted against the resolution to set the hearing: Butler’s Dave Spickerman, a Republican, and Rose’s Kenan Baldridge, a Democrat.
“I object to doing this every year,” said Spickerman, adding that he and others have no intention of voting in favor of a budget that exceeds the tax cap. He said voting to exceed the tax cap when there is no intention to do so makes it look like “we don’t know what we’re doing here.”
Baldridge agreed.
“For once, I concur with Mr. Spickerman,” he said.
Supervisor Frank Robusto of Ontario said the resolution safeguards the county from the potential wrath of the state, which he said could fine the county if it determines that it exceeded the cap.
“I have insurance on my house,” said Robusto, adding it’s “just prudent for us to do so.”
The state Comptroller’s Office did respond to a request for comment Monday on whether counties would actually face penalties if they unintentionally exceeded the cap.
In a special session that followed the regular supervisors meeting last Tuesday, Blake, countering Spickerman’s claims, said the county has only approved a resolution to exceed the tax cap once before — in 2013.
The law, enacted in 2011, continues to receive widespread support from both Republican and Democratic state legislators as part of an effort to reduce New York’s high property taxes.
And while Wayne’s tax cap margins have been as much as $200,000 under the cap, the 2020 buffer is “pretty close” at $62,000, Blake said.
That number comes with the assumption of pulling $5.5 million from the county’s $52 million general fund balance.