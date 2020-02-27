LYONS — With one of Wayne County’s two elected coroners resigning, the Board of Supervisors took action last week to name a replacement.
Keith Benjamin, a longtime sergeant in the Sheriff’s Office, was appointed interim coroner at the supervisors’ meeting last Thursday. Benjamin joined the Coroner’s Office nearly two years as part of an effort to shore up the department’s operations.
Sandra Issac of Ontario, elected to the position in November 2018, submitted her resignation earlier this month.
In her letter to County Administrator Rick House, Issac said she was leaving the post, effective March 1, for personal reasons. She emphasized that the decision was in “no way indicative of any dissatisfaction with the role of coroner in Wayne County.”
The Board of Supervisors approved a local law in 2018 that created two elected coroners following missteps in the office that created a large backlog of death certificates.
Supervisors also eliminated the requirement that coroners be physicians as part of an effort to expand the pool of candidates.
House said Benjamin is well-suited for the job.
“Keith, who is currently the clerk to the Coroner’s Office, is highly qualified for the position of coroner,” House said. “He is a retired sheriff’s motor vehicle accident investigator and licensed funeral director, having extensive experience in death scene investigation and the filing of legal paperwork regarding the death of persons.”
The resolution approved by supervisors states that Benjamin “meets all the criteria” required under the provisions of the local law regarding the Coroner’s Office.
Benjamin will be paid a quarterly stipend of $1,000, as well as $200 for each completely closed case.
He will serve the rest of Issac’s two-year term — to Dec. 31 of this year.
That position, as well as the other coroner job held by Phil Pettine, will be on the election ballot this November.