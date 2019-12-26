LYONS — Wayne County has officially signed on to the state’s $300 million plan to make the Lake Ontario shoreline more resilient to rising water levels on Lake Ontario.
At its Dec. 17 meeting, the board unanimously approved transferring $1.5 million from its fund balance into a new capital fund as part of its 5 percent match of $30.1 million allocated by the state for the Crescent Beach, Blind Sodus Bay and Port Bay flood mitigation and restoration projects under the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI.
In all, $41 million is allocated under REDI for Wayne County projects.
“We have opted in (by taking the action),” said Wayne County Administrator Rick House. “That’s our cash match obligation for the project’s total.”
All three of the projects involve protecting the bays from the encroaching waters of Lake Ontario, which have seen record-high levels two of the last three years, including 2019.
The largest of the three county projects is the $14.6 million Crescent Beach undertaking. The barrier bar that separates Sodus Bay from Lake Ontario has served as a natural buffer to wave action from the lake. However, it has a sizable breach, and homes along the barrier bar have at times been engulfed by high Lake Ontario water levels. In 2019, lake levels broke records set just two years earlier. Many say high precipitation in the region and farther west are the main contributors to the record-high levels, but many local and state officials blame Plan 2014, the water-level regulation plan agreed to by the United States and Canada and first instituted in December 2016. The plan was designed to allow more naturally occurring lake levels and restore natural habitats along the shoreline.
Crescent Beach was originally the only project of 10 getting state funding that the county was to underwrite with a 5 percent cash match.
The Wayne County Soil and Conservation District was originally envisioned to provide the 5 percent funding for Blind Sodus Bay and Port Bay, which are under the agency’s auspices under the REDI plan.
“They will be involved in the coordination,” said House. “They were going to be involved in the financing.”
House said the agency — a county partner but not a county agency — could not provide the 5 percent match.
State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, is looking for potential federal funds to offset the county’s cash match, said House.
“There is some potential there,” House said.
The other seven REDI projects, totaling $11 million, are planned in Sodus Point, Williamson and Ontario, and those governments are coordinating those efforts.
As part of the REDI requirements, supervisors, at the recommendation of Kevin Rooney, the county’s superintendent of public works, authorized entering into a contract with Barton & Loguidice engineers and architects for consulting work for Crescent Beach.
House said Soil and Conservation has hired MRB group as the consultant on the Port Bay and Blind Sodus Bay projects.
Engineering reports on project scopes on each of the Wayne County projects are due by Feb. 14, House noted.
As to when work can begin, that’s not been determined.
“We’d like to begin in 2020,” he said. “But that depends on the condition of the lake.”
He was referring to the lake level, which is currently about 246 feet, about a foot higher than a year ago at the same time and 19 inches above the long-term monthly average of December. The lake is expected to rise another inch over the next month.