LYONS — The Wayne County Board of Supervisors took additional steps Friday as part of preparations for three flood mitigation and restoration projects under its scope.
At a special meeting to discuss the Resiliency Economic Development Initiative — or REDI — program, County Administrator Rick House said supervisors were briefed on the project scopes and funding needs for the three projects at Crescent Beach, Blind Sodus and Port Bay.
New York state is providing approximately $30 million in funding to Wayne County for restoration efforts toward barrier breaches and slope stabilization at those three locations, House said, with the county responsible for 5 percent of project costs. The board made no decisions on where those funds will come from.
Wayne County was awarded funding for 10 projects, with the county taking on three of them.
The other seven projects, totaling $11 million, are planned in Sodus Point, Williamson and Ontario.
The $41 million allocation for Wayne County is part of $300 million in funding for resiliency and sustainability projects for communities along the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shorelines.
House said board Chairman Steve LeRoy of Sodus was given authority by supervisors to initiate the advancement of the three projects. He also appointed a special committee consisting of House; Kevin Rooney, superintendent of public works; County Attorney Dan Connors; Emily Palumbos, director of grant services at MRB Group; Wayne County Soil and Water Director Lindsey Gerstenslager; Williamson Town Supervisor Tony Verno; and Economic Development and Planning Director Brian Pincelli.
House said the committee members are “tasked with crafting a resolution that secures the county’s interests and identifies potential funding sources towards the 5 percent commitment.”
He said supervisors also agreed to have Rooney notify the state that the county will move forward with the projects.
House said the resolution will be developed and submitted to the various county standing committees for review and approval before being sent on to the full Board of Supervisors for consideration at the December meeting.