NEWARK — In recognition of National Nutrition Month, Wayne County supervisors and mayors this Wednesday will visit with volunteers who serve meals at congregate sites and deliver nutritious meals to home-bound residents as part of March for Meals.
The visits will be done to recognize volunteers and bring attention to the importance of healthy eating in older adults, said The Arc Wayne, which contracts with Wayne County to prepare and deliver the meals. The agency works with Home Meal Service of Newark for the delivery portion of the service.
According to The Arc Wayne, each year the aging network in New York delivers nearly 14.5 million meals to more than 64,000 older individuals in their homes and serves more than 1 million meals to more than 184,000 individuals in congregate settings — more than any other state in the nation.
In Wayne County, 41,193 meals are delivered to 275 customers and 12,928 meals to 288 congregate customers. In addition, the Wayne County Department of Aging and Youth provides nutrition education and counseling to many more.
Wayne County supervisors and mayors have been invited to participate in National Nutrition Month activities with The Arc Wayne, Wayne County Aging and Youth and Home Meal Service.