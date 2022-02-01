WILLIAMSON — Students in the culinary arts program at Wayne Technical and Career Center participated in the 11th annual soup competition last month.
Culinary arts program instructor Brian Mattice made sure the students adhered to their 45-minute time allowance, and coached them through the process of plating and presenting their creations.
“They keep getting better every year,” said another of the program’s instructors, Brad Yearwood. “I really thought they did a wonderful job this year, and I can’t wait to see how they do next year.”
Students are paired, then given three days to find a recipe and convert the amounts to equate to a gallon of soup. The pairings prep and create their soups with a functional garnish, then present them as if they were serving a guest in a restaurant.
Judging is on presentation and overall taste.
The winning creation in the senior class, a Sausage Black Bean Soup with Lime Sour Cream, was made by North Rose-Wolcott’s Josh Seavey and Palmyra-Macedon’s Isabella Lara Garcia. Marion’s Christian Dunham and Williamson’s Ross Consadine were the junior class winners with a Chicken Coconut Curry Soup.
