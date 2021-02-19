LYONS — Wayne County Public Health said a second-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Saturday, Feb. 20 has been canceled because vaccine shipments have been delayed by inclement weather in many parts of the nation.
The clinic was set for Health Services Building in Lyons.
The department said registrants should not call the agency about rescheduling their appointments. Public Health officials said they will reach out to set up a new date as quickly as possible.
Any questions regarding rescheduled appointments should be directed by email to wcph@co.wayne.ny.us.
While Public Health had to postpone vaccinations, Kinney Drugs, which has a store in Lyons, said Thursday its Saturday vaccine clinic is still on.
The clinic — which is strictly for second doses of the vaccine — is at the Lyons Community Center on Manhattan Street. People must be registered for the event and due to get their second dose, the company said.
“We understand that all the reports of vaccine delays have caused people some angst, particularly among those scheduled for their second dose,” said John Marraffa, vice president of Kinney’s Healthcare Services Integration. “We are happy to report that Kinney Drugs has secured vaccine for all clinics scheduled for this weekend. Please be assured that if you are scheduled to receive your second dose this weekend, we are prepared. We look forward to seeing you at your scheduled appointment time.”