PALMYRA / SAVANNAH — Alma Rothfuss and her husband, Ora, were driving on Route 31 last fall when they passed the then-shuttered former Methodist church, one of the famed four-corner churches in Palmyra.
“Alma said, ‘The Lord is saying we should have services there,’ ” Ora recalled. “We hadn’t been pastors even a full year yet. I prayed, and the answer came back yes, so we pursued it.”
The Rothfusses, who live in Rose, have been co-pastors at the City of God World Prayer Center in Savannah since early 2022. And, this April, they started hosting services at 6 p.m. Sundays at the church in Palmyra, which now also has a City of God World Prayer Center sign in front. In Savannah, Sunday service is at 10 a.m., and there are other services throughout the week.
The Palmyra church building is owned by Jeff and Lynn Flynn, who moved to the area from Utah and are allowing The City of God World Prayer Center to use the building on Sunday nights for a year. They held an event on Pentacostal Sunday with the other three churches at the four corners that attracted about 150 people.
“I might not have been ready,” Ora said about the expansion into Palmyra, “but the Lord was ready.”
The Rothfusses met in church several years ago. Ora grew up in Wayne County, on a farm in Macedon, and is the agricultural development specialist for the Wayne County Department of Planning and Economic Development. Alma grew up in Nicaragua and has lived in the U.S. for about 17 years. She is a homemaker and co-pastor.
Their faith and trust in Jesus Christ leads everything they do, they said, in their lives and in the non-denominational churches where they pastor.
“The vision for the City of God World Prayer Center is, ‘Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature. .. and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit,’ ” the church’s mission statement says. “And these signs will follow those who believe: In the name of Jesus. we will cast out demons; speak with new tongues; we will lay hands on the sick, and they will recover. All the while teaching them to obey everything Jesus has commanded us. And surely Jesus will be with us always, to the very end of the age.” (Matthew 28:18-20; Mark 16:15-18).
Ora points to a photograph of the late David Garcia Vallejo on the wall behind his desk in the Savannah church. He said that Garcia Vallejo, who passed away in 2022, led the church for about 10 years and inspired him to grow into a leadership role.
This story is as much about Garcia Vallejo as it is about God leading them to Palmyra, the Rothfusses said.
Becky Reed Garcia, who grew up in Savannah, was Garcia Vallejo’s wife.
“My husband’s passion was training up pastors and leaders,” Reed Garcia said. “During the 10 years living here in the USA, many listened to him preach, but there were at least two people that my husband truly poured his life into. One of these is Ora Rothfuss. Ora visited our church a time or two and then said he believed that God wanted him in this church. We watched him grow tremendously in his spiritual walk.”
Reed Garcia met her husband in Mexico.
“After college, I went to El Carmen, Nuevo Leon, in Mexico to teach elementary school to missionary children,” she said. “The parents of the children were teachers at a Bible school. My husband-to-be studied at that school. We married in 1985, pastored first in Mexico City for a couple of years, then in Torreon, Coahuila, for about five years, then were in Managua, Nicaragua, for about 20 years.”
In January 2012, they were in the U.S. for the wedding of their oldest son. Garcia Vallejo had been having some health problems before they left Nicaragua, and they got worse here.
“We didn’t have insurance here, so our thought was to get home, back to Nicaragua, to get treated,” Reed Garcia said, “But the night before we were to leave, a nurse friend told my husband that he needed to forget about catching the plane and no insurance, and go directly to the ER. We did, and ended up living in the USA for the next 10 years.”
Her husband would later say that God knew that he never would have stayed for any other reason, she pointed out.
“Sometime along the way, we met Alma. She also started coming to our church,” Reed Garcia said. “I remember the day we discovered that she is Nicaraguan. I just cried. We missed Nicaragua so much, so God brought a little part of Nicaragua to us! In time, Ora and Alma fell in love and got married. Sometime later they were anointed as pastors. None of us ever imagined that one day all too soon they would become the senior pastors of City of God World Prayer Center.”
Reed Garcia said her husband would be thrilled that the Rothfusses have expanded the church’s mission into Palmyra.
“He was a visionary. We had 10 churches in Nicaragua, so I can imagine my husband as part of the cloud of witnesses described in Hebrews 12:1 cheering Ora and Alma on,” Reed Garcia said.