CLYDE — In lieu of chairperson Phyllis Jorgensen’s passing, some changes will be made to the Clyde United Methodist Church Food Pantry.
Mary Tweedie will now be the person to call for emergencies. Beginning in January, food pickup will continue to be on the third Tuesday of the month, but during a new time frame of 2-3 p.m.
The next pantry day is Nov. 17. Sign-ups for the Christmas food baskets are encouraged at this time. Those who did not pick up October’s food will be called to determine their holiday needs because those baskets are only prepared for those who request them early.
In addition, the Blessing Box is kept stocked for emergencies. Located against the church wall on Caroline Street just before the parking lot. The Blessing Box, set up in December 2019, has served many in the community and usually has cereal, pasta, fruits, vegetables, soups, peanut butter and more.
The pantry is for residents of Clyde and the town of Galen. First-time patrons must show a photo ID and proof of residency.
Anyone who has fallen on hard times should not hesitate to call Mary at (315) 651-3235.