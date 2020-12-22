GALEN — While an Amish lumber mill was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning, dozens of firefighters prevented a nearby home and several buildings from damage.
“Our ladder (truck) and lines did the job,” Clyde Fire Department Chief Joe Tavano Jr. said Monday. “I think we ended up with about 70 firefighters at the scene.”
The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. on River Road in Galen, about a mile from the Seneca County line. Tavano said firefighters could see flames as they made their way toward the scene.
“We had an overnight shift going, so we were out the door in about a minute,” he said.
With no fire hydrants in the remote area, tanker trucks from Magee and Junius were called in. Tankers and more manpower came later from numerous departments in Wayne and Seneca counties.
Tavano said the mill, covering about 10,000 square feet, was fully involved when the first firefighters arrived. He said it had likely been burning for some time before it was reported by a person who lives across the road.
“There was a lot of exposure to other buildings ... including a nearby home,” he said. “The bulk of the fire was hard to knock down, but it was contained.”
It took about 2 1/2 hours to get the fire under control. Tavano said it was cold and snowy for much of that time, and he and his crews remained on the scene until approximately 7 a.m.
Tavano believes a pipe from a wood stove is to blame. He said members of the Schmucker family, which owns the property, were working in the building Saturday evening.