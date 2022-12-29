SODUS — Wayne County’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration will be Jan. 16 from 12:45 to 3:15 p.m. at the Sodus Third United Methodist Church.
The event kicks off at noon with a MLK Community March starting at Sodus High School and culminating at the Sodus Third United Methodist Church. A free community dinner will be held in the church dining area immediately following the celebration.
The program will feature the contributions of area students and young adults. Community elders are invited to contribute to the Elders’ Narratives Project by recording their memories in the recording booth at the event. This project will give a special opportunity for Wayne County elders of color to record their memories for posterity in concert with the Wayne County 2023 Bicentennial.
The hosts this year are Wayne Action for Racial Equality, the Village of Sodus, and the Sodus Central School’s My Brothers’ Keeper Program. Sodus Third United Methodist Church and the Finger Lakes Community School Office will provide technical support.
Prior to the afternoon program, the Justice Organization for Youth (JOY) will lead the annual MLK Youth Leadership Workshop hosted by school staff at Sodus High School. JOY is sponsored by Rural and Migrant Ministry’s Liturgia Rural Workers Education Center of Lyons. The workshop is open to all Wayne County middle and high school students. Participants will be led through the process of using Paolo Freire’s Theater of the Oppressed methods to develop the leadership skills of self-awareness, communication, performance preparation and relationship building. The goal is to teach youth to recognize, disrupt and overcome experiences of oppression.
Just as Dr. King inspired a movement to broaden the human rights of all people, the 2023 Wayne County MLK Celebration will endeavor to deepen community bonds by coming together for a day dedicated to the spirit of shared values. Please join us for all or any part of the day.
For further details, contact Jim Wood at Jwood6923@gmail.com (585-967-8687) or Pat Hall (585-737-2542). Or visit https://www.facebook.com/WayneActionForRacialEquality/