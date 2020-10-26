WEBSTER — A Newark High School graduate has been crowned International United Ms. New York 2021.
Melissa Herman, now a Webster resident, earned the title Aug. 30. The 37-year-old will represent New York state at the international pageant July 11-16, 2021, in Galloway, N.J.
Herman completed her undergraduate studies in education at Penn State and her graduate studies in business and finance at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. A longtime pageant participant who holds many state and national titles, she has worked for a variety of organizations involved with mental health, domestic violence and suicide prevention.
Her platform for the 2020-2021 year is “Mental Health Matters.”
In addition to winning the state title, Herman took home the overall award for most community service and volunteer hours. Since the pandemic began, she has been volunteering with the United Way to assist with food, clothing and personal protective equipment distribution. She also volunteers with Parenting Village in their Nurture Program helping new mothers combat postpartum depression.
International United Miss is a scholarship-style pageant system dedicated to the girls and women who represent it. The directors, of which Herman is one, have over 35 years of dedication to the pageant community. Along with their staffs they have worked diligently to create a pageant organization focused on the competition aspects that work best and that delegates enjoy the most. The organization believes beauty is not only on the outside, but the inside as well, which is why its system is based around the aspects of personal judges’ interview, community service and involvement, and poise and personality during on stage competitions.
For more information, visit www.internationalunitedmiss.com.