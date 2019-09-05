PALMYRA — The potential stars of tomorrow had the opportunity to showcase their talents last month in the Wayne County Fair Talent Showcase Contest. Now some have a chance to showcase them nationally.
The top-four finishers in both age categories were offered the chance to perform in live auditions for the 15th season of “America’s Got Talent,” to be held in New York City on Nov. 23. They also were eligible to compete in the New York State Fair competition in Syracuse.
Winners in the mini category (12 and under) were: first place: Jaylianna Jenkins, 11, Webster, vocal, “How Far I’ll Go”; second place: Amelia Sember, 11, Wolcott, piano/vocal, “This is Me” with Keria Costello; third place: Keira Costello, 11, Wolcott, piano/vocal, “Lost Boy”; and fourth place: Dakota Pitka, 8, Canandaigua, dance, “Respect”
Winners of the maxi category (13 and up) were: first place: Joseph Homer, 15, North Chili, Elena Ford, 13, Rochester, and Emily Craver, 14, Ontario, dance, “Blue Suede Shoes”; second place, Michael Ortiz, 14, Williamson, piano for Queen; fourth place, Helen Byron, 30, Ontario, vocal for “Never Enough”; Craver also got a third in dance for “Crystal Clocks” and “Music Box.”
Craig Wert was in charge of the talent contest, which was held on Aug. 17 at the fairgrounds in Palmyra.
Performers did not have to be county residents to participate.