I don’t know about you, but as I meander through this life, I often take note of people I meet with certain defined skills who may be able to help me somewhere down the road.
Car’s got a busted tailpipe, I’ll call the dude I met at a party last year.
Hedges need trimming, I’ve got a card from a kid who just graduated from college and is starting up his own yard care business.
Chimney has some loose bricks, my buddy knows a guy who specializes in only chimneys.
It’s almost like the Phone a Friend lifeline on the “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” game show. Don’t know an answer? Phone a friend. Don’t know how to put in an extra electrical outlet? Phone — or in this day and age text — a friend.
Well, I now have discovered who I am going to contact if ever I am planning a gathering of 500 people: Patti Holdraker, who was the chair of the Wayne County Bicentennial Gala event that my wife and I attended on May 13 at the majestic Ballroom at Carey Lake near Gananda.
Patti, also known as the Grand Duchess of Walworth in the historical context befitting a 200th anniversary, and her committee members pulled off a soiree that included a cocktail reception, hors d’oeuvres, a “champagne” toast (with hard cider from Rootstock Cider & Spirits, after all, Wayne County is apple country), full-fledged dinner with carving stations, a Wayne County-centric slide presentation and talk by guest speaker and veteran broadcaster John Kucko, a period dance presentation by Sandy Stramonine School dancers, delectable desserts, a DJ and a spectacular fireworks display.
And miraculously, they did it all in about 4½ hours on the pleasant Saturday evening. Talk about running a tight ship.
There also were historical displays from each of the 19 towns in Wayne County, a dome cake by Susan Schoen and Sandy Sloane decorated with historical artwork by Judi Shumway, apple tarts (notice the apple theme?) and cookies from Sweet Indulgence Pastries in Wolcott, colorful period costumes worn by many, and the very entranceway to Carey Lake was decorated with colorful feather flags, again from every town in the county.
In short, the planning was an effort worthy of a military general.
Speaking of that, there even was an appearance by a general — Gen. “Mad Anthony” Wayne, the county’s namesake and a Revolutionary War hero, addressed the Gala revelers. And no, Wayne, who died in 1796, did not return from the grave — that would have been an ask that not even Patti could have pulled off — but in perhaps the next best thing, he was portrayed by Patti’s husband, Times of Wayne County publisher Ron Holdraker. (Historical trivia: that nickname was bestowed upon him — Wayne, not Holdraker — by a disobedient spy whom Wayne sentenced to 29 lashes for disorderly conduct and desertion. “Anthony is mad,” the spy said.)
The Gala, while specifically under Patti’s direction, was just one of the arms under the overall umbrella of the Wayne County Bicentennial Committee, which has been equally as flawlessly directed by co-chairs Rosa Fox and Gene Bavis who are still coordinating other events and initiatives in the year-long celebration of the county’s April 11, 1823 formation.
There are many others too numerous to mention, but two who also played important roles were county Tourism Director Christine Worth and Economic Developer Deb Hall, both of whom we got to dine with.
“It was really amazing to see the event come together after months of planning and hours of preparation,” Christine told me. “There were at least 15 people who helped with all the details that went into every aspect of the night. To know that everyone had a good time was a thrill of a lifetime. We were excited to have John Kucko as our guest speaker and his enthusiasm and passion in his presentation did not disappoint. His photos show that he really does love Wayne County and we are all the better for it.”
So, indeed, kudos to all. Happy 200th birthday, Wayne County. And Patti Holdraker, even though the next time I’m planning an event for 500 people will be the first time I ever plan an event for 500 people, I have your name and number in my Rolodex.