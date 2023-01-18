CLYDE — The Preservation League of New York State and their program partners at the New York State Council on the Arts have awarded this Wayne County village a 2022 Technical Assistance Grant.
The $4,000 award will fund an engineering/structural analysis of the Washington Square Park Bandstand.
“We are very excited to start the process of preserving the gazebo, which is a contributing structure in the Clyde Downtown Historic District,” Clyde Mayor Jerry Fremouw said in a news release.
During the current grant cycle, 19 projects representing 14 counties across the state were selected by an independent panel of preservation professionals. A total of $68,130 was awarded.
The proposed Clyde study will recommend appropriate repair and/or reconstruction techniques that will preserve the historic characteristics of the bandstand and ensure that it can continue to function as the cultural hub of the village. The village will work with LaBella Associates to complete the study.
The Technical Assistance Grant program is made possible by the state Council on the Arts, with the support of the governor’s office and state Legislature.
Technical Assistance Grants totaling $602,104 have been awarded since the program’s 2012 launch. The funding has advanced the efforts of 191 preservation projects.
“We have seen firsthand how these grants get preservation efforts off the ground, opening the door for bigger projects and further investment,” Preservation League of New York State President Jay DiLorenzo said. “We are grateful for the continued partnership of the New York State Council on the Arts, as well as the generous support of the Maurice D. Hinchey Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area.”