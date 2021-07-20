CLYDE — Wayne CAP, Head Start/Early Head Start, which is overseen by Wayne County Action Program and serves the entire county, is holding a free carnival from noon to 3 p.m. Friday(July 23) at Clyde Head Start, 214 E. DeZeng St.
Among the activities will be games, prizes, petting animals, Clifford, a free lunch, and a Clyde Fire Department truck. Many community agencies and programs will have booths, including Reliant Credit Union, Lyons National Bank and Wayne Behavioral Health.
The carnival was planned with the idea of bringing families back into a community setting, and let them know Wayne CAP, Head Start/Early Head Start will be open fully in September. Applications for the program are being accepted.
For more information, call (315) 331-8172 or email april.wilhelm@waynecap.org.