LYONS — Come June, gas should get a little cheaper in Wayne County.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a measure at a special meeting Friday afternoon to cut its portion of the sales tax on fuel that, in theory, should save motorists some money at the pump. It involves the way the county collects sales on fuel, County Treasurer Patrick Schmitt explained.
“Currently, we charge 4% on the whole purchase,” he said.
For example, Schmitt said 25 gallons of gas multiplied by 4% equals $4 in sales tax to Wayne County.
“This change would change our collection method to a cents-per-gallon method, similar to how Seneca County currently does it,” he said.
Under the resolution, Schmitt said the county would get 8 cents for every gallon pumped. For example, 25 gallons of gas multiplied by 8 cents per gallon would equal $2 in sales tax to Wayne County. Thus a roughly $2 savings at the price of $4.39 per gallon.
The sales tax reduction on fuel will be in effect from June 1 to Dec. 1.
“This is the same change that other counties are adopting to help consumers,” he said.
County Administrator Rick House and Schmitt noted Monroe County already has made the change.
Schmitt said the reduction will cost the county about $1.6 million in sales tax revenue in the five-month period.
“(High fuel prices are) one of the reasons our sales tax went up,” House said. “There’s always a concern about losing revenue, but we’re in a healthy situation right now. Is it sustainable long-term? Probably not. But, right now, our sales tax revenues are good.”
As for the urgency of a special meeting, House said the state gave counties little time to make the change. The resolution approved Friday had to be done by May 2. If the county did not reduce the sales tax on fuel now, it would have had to wait until August, House said.
“We’ve got to do it now to have any positive effect,” he said. “People need help.”
The state already has approved cutting fuel taxes temporarily under the recently passed state budget. The tax holiday would remove, temporarily, 16 cents per gallon in state taxes, suspending the 8-cent-per-gallon motor fuel tax and 8-cent-per-gallon sales tax on gasoline. It runs through Dec. 31.
Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging counties to cut fuel taxes as well. The average price of regular-grade gas in the Rochester area on Friday was about $4.30 per gallon, according to AAA.
Some supervisors expressed concern that it would be difficult to gauge savings, since prices fluctuate and some station operators may decide to raise prices accordingly — that could be defined as gouging, but might be hard to prove.
Schmitt said motorists will need to be watchful of where they pump up.
“It’s really going to be consumer pressure (that will ensure there is no gouging),” he said, before adding, “the consumer should see a reduction.”