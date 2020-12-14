The Central Western Zone of the Retired Educators of New York — formerly the New York State Retired Teachers’ Association — decided at its November conference call meeting to use some of its excess funds to support local food banks.
The Wayne County Retired Teachers’ Association received a share of the money, and its executive committee decided to supplement that money with funds from its treasury so even more could be donated.
When contacted for information on where to send checks, each person WCRTA representatives contacted expressed their pleasure at receiving this added bonus in a difficult year. They all mentioned the fact that they are serving many more households than usual this year and that the money would come in handy.
On Nov. 1, letters and checks were sent to 13 food banks in Wayne County. The WCRTA wanted to make sure that each school district in the county received the funds, and three of the larger districts had checks sent to two food banks.