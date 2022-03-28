LYONS — The Wayne County sheriff’s office has scheduled the state’s safe boating course at several locations.
The course is required for anyone who will be operating a personal watercraft (JetSki/Wave Runner-type vessel), and for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988, to operate any vessel.
Those attending must be at least 10 years old at the time of the class, and need to bring a pen and lunch.
• April 23, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wayne County fire training building, 1525 Nye Road, Lyons.
• May 7, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Palmyra-Macedon High School, 151 Hyde Parkway, Palmyra.
• May 21, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ontario Recreation/Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario.
• June 4, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sodus Bay Junior Sailing Association, 7433 Clover St., Sodus Point.
To register for a class, go to bit.ly/3iztfbE.