LYONS — The Wayne County sheriff’s office’s Recreation Safety Division will offer the New York state safe boating course several times this year.
The course is required for anyone operating a personal watercraft like a JetSki or WaveRunner, and anyone born after Jan. 1, 1993, to operate any vessel on New York’s waters.
Make reservations by calling the numbers shown. Those attending must be 10 or older on class day.
• April 4 — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wayne County fire training building on Nye Road in Lyons. Call (315) 946-5714. Those attending need to bring a pen and lunch.
• April 25 — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ontario Parks and Recreation on Knickerbocker Road, Ontario. Call (315) 524-7447. Those attending need to bring a pen and lunch.
• May 9 — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Palmyra-Macedon High School, 151 Hyde Parkway, Palmyra. Call (315) 597-3409. Those attending need to bring a pen and lunch.
• June 20 — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sodus Bay Junior Sailing Association, 7433 Clover St., Sodus Point. Call (315) 946-5714. Those attending need to bring a pen and lunch.