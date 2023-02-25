PHELPS — Makayla Knaak and her children are still dealing with the loss of their home in a fire last month, including the deaths of their two cats.
That trauma, however, has been somewhat healed by their new home at the Riverside Mobile Home Park. It came from an anonymous donor who recently lost her husband of 60 years.
“It made her feel better knowing that something good came from both of our losses,” Knaak said. “Less than eight hours after I lost my home I was given this one.”
The Jan. 11 fire at the mobile home park off County Road 25 was reported just before 7 a.m. by a neighbor. Clifton Springs firefighters found flames shooting from the home when they arrived.
“The fire had a pretty good foothold before the first trucks got there,” Ontario County Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff said, adding that no one was inside as Knaak was taking some of her children to school.
The children range in age from 9 years to less than a year.
Phelps, Seneca Castle, Shortsville, Port Gibson, Newark, and Fairville firefighters provided mutual aid. Harloff said many of those departments brought tanker trucks to haul water from a remote source.
“There are no hydrants at the site,” he said. “The nearest hydrant is at the corner of (County Road) 25 and (Route) 88.”
The fire was placed under control at approximately 7:50 a.m. Harloff said initial 911 dispatches indicated the blaze was a potential threat to nearby mobile homes, but suppression efforts by firefighters kept other homes from being damaged.
Harloff said the mobile home, an older model, was not insured. He indicted the blaze started in the master bedroom and is likely related to an electric space heater, and something near the heater could have caught fire.
Harloff said Knaak could not afford liquid propane to heat the home, so she was using several space heaters in different parts of the trailer.
While Knaak — a single mother — preferred not to relive details of the fire, she is thankful for her family’s new home and support of the community. The American Red Cross helped and a GoFundMe site set up by Knaak’s mother, Katrina Babcock, has raised several thousands dollars so far.
“We are forever grateful for the amazing community we live in,” said Babcock, a Clifton Springs resident. “They are great kids, always so happy. The new home is slowly getting there. There were some things to fix and still have to fix, but it’s a home and they are safe and happy.”
“We lost everything, but we’ve gotten so much more since to build ourselves up ... and we didn’t have to move very far,” Knaak said. “We are very grateful to be here. The kids are definitely adjusting ... but we landed on our feet quite quickly.”
GoFundMe campaign As of Friday, a GoFundMe campaign to help Makayla Knaak and her four young children had raised a little more than half of a $10,000 goal. To contribute, go to bit.ly/3x3RUfT