GENEVA — While a growing number of colleges and universities are moving to distance learning as a way to stem the spread of coronavirus, Hobart and William Smith is not ready to make that move — at least not yet.
“We have every intention of remaining open,” said HWS spokeswoman Cathy Williams on Wednesday.
Williams noted that HWS has created a special link on its website to address the many issues associated with the virus, also known as COVID-19. It can be accessed at https://www2.hws.edu/coronavirus-covid-19.
She noted that the page devoted to coronavirus is being regularly updated and that more concrete details about how the HWS administration will handle the matter was expected to be released either Wednesday evening or sometime today.
To date, HWS stressed, there are no known cases on campus.
HWS said “a working group of staff — from the Offices of the President, Provost, Student Affairs, Academic Affairs, Deans, Campus Life and the Center for Global Education — is meeting daily to discuss developments and assess our plans going forward.”
The Colleges added: “As part of our contingency planning, we are considering every possible scenario. Although we have every expectation of resuming on-campus classes after spring break (starting March 23), the possibility exists that as a result of state or federal guidelines and/or the overall fluidity of this situation, we may need to either extend spring break or require faculty and students to complete the semester remotely.”
Students have been advised that if they are planning to leave campus for spring break, they should take any materials needed to complete spring semester classes.
“Should the Colleges have to move to a remote learning model, we would be in touch with instructions,” said HWS. “Should we implement a remote-learning model, those students planning to stay on campus for spring break or who, because of extenuating circumstances, must remain on campus until the end of the spring semester would be provided room and board.”
While HWS is not ready to make the move to closing the campus to students, others are moving in that direction.
On Wednesday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the State University of New York and the City University of New York will implement plans to maximize distance learning and reduce in-person classes for the remainder of the spring semester in light of the evolving novel coronavirus situation in New York.
Cuomo’s announcement follows one by Cornell President Martha Pollack on Tuesday that the university is moving to virtual instruction after spring break, which starts March 28.
“We are asking faculty to begin that transition now so that after spring break all instruction — for the rest of the semester — will be online,” said Pollack in a message to university students and staff. “We will be asking all undergraduate students and many professional degree students to leave campus at the start of spring break and to remain at their permanent home residence, completing their semesters remotely.”