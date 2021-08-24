PENN YAN — On the morning of Aug. 5, Keith Prather woke to the sound of chain saws near his back yard.
That may not be out of the ordinary for someone who lives in the country, but Prather — in a longtime residential neighborhood on Main Street in the village — was surprised and went to check it out.
What he found was a tree removal company, hired by the village, just starting to take down trees that provide shade to his yard — and perhaps as importantly, block his view of an electrical substation near neighboring Linden Street.
When he protested, Prather said a crew member was understanding and left, so he could contact village officials.
“The village was going to cut the entire strand of trees, about 20, without notifying me. They said the trees were a danger to the substation. All of them?” said Prather, a veteran teacher at St. Michael School. “We had no knowledge this was going to happen, although I later learned this plan was about two months old. It doesn’t seem fair that I didn’t get due process or at least a say in the discussion.”
“It certainly came as a shock,” added Prather’s wife Sally, whose well-known family — the Brennans — have lived in the neighborhood for decades.
Fast forward to the present. While the village has reduced the number of trees to be removed from 20 to five, Prather said those on the chopping block are mature, valuable and environmentally friendly black locust trees that have been there for decades.
“It is going to completely change our back yard from an incredible covered/shaded space to looking at an eyesore — the substation,” he said. “I understand trees need to be eradicated out of safety, but can’t they selectively cut a few trees or trim dead branches?”
The Prathers were in contact with Melissa Gerhardt, director of public works, and Mayor Leigh MacKerchar on the subject. Gerhardt did not reply to an email and phone call from the Times, and MacKerchar could not be reached for comment.
The Prathers did email the Times two letters they received from Ed Brockman, village attorney. The first, dated Aug. 12, references a survey map of the property that the village claims puts the trees in the village right-of-way off Linden Street.
“The trees (all black locust) to be removed are in the street right-of-way and your property (and chain link fence) is west of those trees,” the letter says. “The trees to be removed are marked with ribbons.”
The Prathers, who have hired an attorney, believe the trees are outside the right-of-way and have put a rope where they believe their property ends. They have also parked their vehicles under the trees.
In the letter, Brockman said the vehicles will be towed at the Prathers’ expense when the crews return. A specific day was not given.
In an Aug. 19 letter, Brockman reiterated the trees to be removed are in the village right-of-way and said the removal will be done “imminently.”
“I talked to the mayor twice, and he was adamant the project would get done,” Prather said, adding that he asked for a report on why the trees need to be removed but has not seen one.
Prather added that he brought in a “tree specialist” over the weekend to look at the trees. That person did recommend that two of the locust trees are diseased and should be felled.
“We have not given up. Shouldn’t the village have to show some burden of proof from an expert that the trees are a danger?” Prather asked “Two of the trees lean into our yard. I’m not sure how they are going to get at those branches without trespassing. We believe these trees are on our property.”
“These trees have been here for decades, if not a century or more. The village has never said boo about these trees before. Why now?” Sally Prather asked. “They have never even been trimmed as far as we know.”
In the meantime, the Prathers will be sitting outside — by their pool — each morning just in case the crews come back.
“We are willing to work with the village for some trees to come down, but not all of them,” Keith said. “We are not OK with taking down 20 trees, or even these five.”