SODUS — On an almost daily basis, Kenny DeLand would contact his parents — in some form — to tell them the latest on life and studying abroad in France.
“It could be through social media, phone, email, text,” Ken DeLand, Kenny’s father, said Thursday night at his home in Sodus. “He was having the time of his life.”
When those contacts stopped in late November, DeLand and Kenny’s mother, Carol Laws, were mildly concerned.
Their concern is more serious now.
“We are worried sick,” said Laws, who lives in Newark, to the Finger Lakes Times and Rochester TV stations Thursday night. “We just want him to come home safe.”
As of presstime Friday, Kenny, a 2019 Midlakes High School graduate, remained missing nearly a week after an official report was filed with French authorities. A senior at St. John Fisher University, he was spending the fall semester at University of Grenoble Alpes.
When asked if they can think of any reason for Kenny’s disappearance, his parents are stumped.
“We are just scratching our heads to put this together. We have no idea,” Ken DeLand said. “This is so uncharacteristic for him to go off the grid like this.”
“It’s not like him to miss class at all,” Laws added.
Here’s what they do know: Kenny’s last contact with his family came Nov. 27 on WhatsApp, an international instant-messaging platform. He apparently left his host family’s residence in Grenoble and boarded a train for Valence, about 90 miles away.
His phone was pinged Nov. 30 and his bank allowed police to track his purchases. On the morning of Dec. 3, he made a purchase for $8.40 at a sporting goods store in Montélimar, about 50 miles from Valence.
Kenny, 22, also was seen on a surveillance camera entering the store. That is the last known sighting of him.
“We truly don’t know where he is at this point,” Ken DeLand said. “We are checking WhatsApp, social media and our phones all the time. This is just so out of character for him.”
DeLand said Kenny’s host family, the American Institute for Foreign Study, and St. John Fisher have been working with law enforcement in France, as well as the U.S. embassy. Kenny is on the French missing-persons list and his passport has been flagged, meaning he can’t leave France legally.
The office of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney also was contacted, resulting in a Congressional inquiry being opened and the FBI being alerted. However, Ken DeLand said French privacy laws for people of a certain age prevent authorities from releasing information without Kenny’s consent through a waiver.
“When he went to France he was 21 and considered an adult,” Ken said. “We didn’t think it was necessary for him to fill out a consent form.”
Kenny’s family has started a website, findkendeland.com, with photos and other information about Kenny. His international studies were scheduled to be completed Dec. 17. His visa expires Jan. 20.
Ken DeLand said Kenny got along fine with his host family. In fact, during a school break his “host mother” took him to Switzerland and Italy.
“He would tell us all the time about the late dinners the family had and what he was eating,” he said. “He learned to speak French before going over. He really wanted to be there.”
Kenny’s parents added that none of his friends, from high school or college, have heard from him. They don’t believe Kenny was seeing a girl in France.
“It’s been very difficult,” Laws said, her voice cracking at times. “We just want Kenny to know we love him and want him back safe.”
“At this point, we are just trying to stay positive and hope this gets resolved with Kenny coming home safe,” Ken DeLand added. “We are prepared to go to France if it comes to that — to puts boot on the ground, put up posters, whatever we have to do.”