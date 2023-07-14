CLIFTON SPRINGS — In what he called a bittersweet decision, the executive director of the local YMCA is resigning, effective Saturday.
“Life has a way of presenting us with unexpected challenges and decisions. The biggest reason I made the difficult choice to leave my beloved YMCA family was the overwhelming demand of working 50-plus hours a week,” Todd Freelove wrote in an email to the Times. “While I cherished the opportunity to impact lives and create positive change, the guilt of not being able to spend enough time with my own family began to weigh heavily on my heart.”
The Y’s board of directors announced Freelove’s upcoming departure on its website.
“Todd has been instrumental in the completion of the capital improvements at both the Palace building and the legacy Y building and in the overall growth of the Y. His passion for the Y has been evident in his tenure,” the statement read. “While we support Todd in his decision to leave, we will miss him deeply.”
Freelove began working at the local YMCA when he was 15 and a sophomore at Midlakes High School, where he would make a name for himself as a talented placekicker on the football team.
“Little did I know that moment would mark the beginning of a lifelong dedication to the YMCA movement and the profound impact it would have on my life and the lives of countless others,” he said.
Freelove later worked at YMCAs in the Rochester area.
“I even volunteered down in Florida as I made my last-ditch effort to kick professionally. Each experience shaped me in unique ways,” he said. “The YMCA became more than just a workplace. It became a second home, a community, and a platform for transformation. I witnessed the power of the YMCA firsthand as it brought people together, regardless of age, background, or circumstances, fostering a sense of belonging and well-being.”
Freelove returned to the Clifton Springs YMCA, working under his mentor and longtime director Gary Husk. Freelove became executive director in 2016 after working at the Canandaigua Y for several years.
“Despite the bittersweet nature of my departure, I am eternally grateful for the invaluable experiences, life lessons, and the countless lives I had the honor to touch along the way,” he said. “The YMCA provided me with a platform to make a difference, and for that I will forever be indebted. Throughout my tenure, I had the privilege of working alongside some truly extraordinary individuals — passionate, dedicated, and driven individuals who shared the same vision of creating a better world. Together, we created a tapestry of memories, laughter, and shared accomplishments that will forever hold a special place in my heart.”
The board said David Michaels, associate executive director, will serve in an interim role until a new director is appointed. The board said Michaels, Bob Sollenne (childcare director) and Garrett Bunce (sports and recreation director) will be conducting business as usual at the Y.
“We want to ensure the YMCA members and the community that we will continue to serve you with the care and compassion that you value,” the statement said. “We are looking forward to working with David in his expanded capacity and appreciate his stepping up to this new challenge. We look forward to the continued growth and ongoing dedication the YMCA provided to the community for decades to come.”
Freelove said while his decision will take him in a different direction, his commitment to community, family, and making a difference remains.
“I carry the lessons and core values I learned from the YMCA with me. I will continue to seek opportunities to serve and uplift others. Over the past 26-plus years — half in Clifton Springs — the YMCA has provided me with the opportunity to impact the lives of children and families in ways that I never could have imagined,” he said. “The YMCA mission has always been with me and I will carry it with me wherever I go.”