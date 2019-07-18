The National Weather Service out of Buffalo has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Western New York including Wayne, Ontario, Northern Cayuga, Livingston and Monroe counties.
It will remain in effect from noon Friday through early Saturday evening.
The highest heat index — from 105 to 108 — will last for several hours Friday afternoon and again Saturday afternoon.
Heat illnesses are likely for those spending prolonged periods outdoors or in non-air conditioned locations. Prolonged heat is most dangerous for young children and the elderly. Car temperatures can reach lethal temperatures in minutes. Temperatures will remain very warm and muggy Friday night, preventing non-air conditioned buildings from cooling off.
An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat-related illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.
