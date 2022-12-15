While area meteorologists were not forecasting a “major snow event,” they did predict some dicey travel as ice, sleet, and snow moved into the Finger Lakes region Thursday afternoon into Friday.
They were right about that.
Ontario County Sheriff Phil Povero said there were about 70 weather-related accidents and vehicles going off roads from about noon to 4 p.m. Thursday Most were in the northwest part of the county — Bloomfield, Farmington, and Victor — and the Thruway.
“A small number of the crashes resulted in some minor injuries,” Povero said late Thursday afternoon. “At this moment, the weather has settled slightly and plows are out salting/plowing.”
In Seneca County, Undersheriff John Cleere said there were just a handful of accidents early Thursday afternoon but more as the day progressed.
“We are starting to get accidents. We have had quite a few in the last hour,” Cleere said. “All appear to be minor. “
Wayne County sheriff’s office Chief Deputy Joe Croft said road conditions were bad in the county at one point, and some school districts were canceling after-school activities.
“We are currently working two or three cars off the road, but nothing major at this time,” he said.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said freezing rain and sleet — and later snow — contributed to a number of accidents, including a rollover into a gully on Guyanoga Road near Branchport. There were no injuries.
“We also had a tractor-trailer gets stuck trying to get up Italy Hill Road,” Spike said. “Drivers should be reducing speed and driving carefully.”