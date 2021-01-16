DRESDEN — With a major bitcoin mining operation in the works at the Greenidge Generation plant, the Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes wants people to learn more about it.
The Penn Yan-based environmental group is sponsoring a webinar that’s scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. It will feature former Plattsburgh mayor Colin Read.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/39Ff5B7.
“As the Finger Lakes are targeted for bitcoin mining and expansion opportunities, residents must learn about this new technology and its impacts on our region,” Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes representative Abi Buddington said in a press release.
The release said Read served as mayor of Plattsburgh at a time when commercial cryptocurrency miners were attempting to “inundate” his city to take advantage of Plattsburgh’s low energy costs. It prompted Read to formulate a series of policies and local laws to ensure the industry would not usurp the city’s power quota, squander its energy, or endanger the public.
Read now teaches finance and environmental and energy economics at SUNY Plattsburgh.
The Greenidge bitcoin project involves using almost all of the electricity it generates to run about 7,000 computers involved in the mining process. Greenidge, which is owned by Atlas Holdings of Connecticut, has submitted plans to add four new buildings to house the computers and cooling systems.
“This is a terrible idea for the lake,” another Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes member, Mary Anne Kowalski, said in the same release. “It will create few jobs and cause environmental harm, just to benefit a few investors. It will use a lot of water and send it back into the lake at much higher temperatures.”
The Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes is one of several groups that has initiated an Article 78 proceeding against the town of Torrey in an effort to stop the project. Court dates to argue the case are being negotiated.
Greenidge is awaiting a storm-water permit from the state and final approval of its site plan from the town of Torrey. The town gave preliminary approval to the plan in November.
Atlas Holdings bought the former coal-fired plant in 2014 and converted it to run on natural gas. The 84-year-old facility reopened in 2017 with the goal of generating electricity on an as-needed basis.
Greenidge now operates at 20 megawatts to run its bitcoin computing. Company officials want to operate at the full 106 megawatt potential in order to mine up to $50,000 in bitcoin every day. The project would harvest nearly 160 million gallons of water daily for cooling purposes, and return it at temperatures much higher than what is normal for Seneca Lake.
Greenidge has agreed to pay $1.1 million annually in lieu of property taxes.