GENEVA — Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association will host Part 2 of its “What’s In Our Lake?” webinar at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The session will focus on cladaphora and cyanobacteria research conducted by the Finger Lakes Institute. Only 100 are allowed to watch via Zoom, so anyone interested must RSVP at info@senecalake.org.
Cladaphora grows aggressively in the spring, then washes onto shore as the weather gets warmer. It’s especially troublesome when it decomposes because it creates a bad odor. The webinar will inform participants about cladaphora sand and its life cycle.
Cyanobacteria is a part of harmful algal blooms that have been spotted in Seneca Lake the past seven years. In the summer, 125 Pure Waters volunteers monitored 85 zones covering more than 60 miles of shoreline. The results were surprising in that few HABs were found in 2020, and as yet no one knows why.
The monitoring program also will be discussed tonight, as will the organization’s 2021 plans along those lines.