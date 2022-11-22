WATERLOO — Responding to a flurry of complaints about excessive weed growth in the north end of Cayuga Lake this summer, Seneca County officials have come up with a possible plan for 2023.
The Board of Supervisors’ Environmental Affairs committee will consider endorsing that plan at today’s 5:30 p.m. gathering, part of the board’s monthly committee meetings.
A working group of county government and county Soil & Water Conservation District officials was established to consider options and make recommendations for a plan to address the issue.
That group met Nov. 14 and is making these recommendations:
• Hire the Cayuga County Soil & Water Conservation District to use its equipment to harvest weeds in Cayuga Lake from early to mid-summer of 2023.
• The Seneca County Soil & Water Conservation District will attempt to harvest the lake weeds two days a week from July to Labor Day, but only if its Aquamarine H9-800 equipment is functional. That equipment is being repaired now.
• The county Soil & Water Conservation District will harvest weeds in the Cayuga-Seneca Canal three days a week in the summer, using its Aquamarine H7-370 piece of harvesting equipment. The canal connects Seneca and Cayuga lakes.
The motion before the Environmental Affairs committee calls for an additional $33,000 in funding beyond the 2023 county and district budgets. This could come by allocating $18,000 from the county’s room occupancy tax revenue and $15,000 from the county’s contingency fund.
In addition, the committee will be asked to consider approving the use of up to $50,000 from the county’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act to support the purchase of a trailer for transporting weed-harvesting equipment to and from sites.
In a related action, the board’s Planning, Development, Agriculture & Tourism committee will consider three allocations from the room occupancy tax:
• One would allocate $585,804.28 to the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce for use as the county’s tourism promotion agency.
• Another would allot $35,000 to watershed organizations for Cayuga and Seneca lakes.
• The third would give $50,000 to support the Friends of the Three Bears, a group dedicated to preserving the historic Three Bears County Courthouse complex in Ovid.
The Personnel committee agenda includes introduction of a local law setting salaries for current elected officials, public officers, and other county personnel, along with the adoption of a 2023 management salary schedule. The committee will set a public hearing date for the local law before bringing it to the full board for a final vote.
The Personnel panel also will consider approving 3% salary increases for managerial and non-bargaining personnel.
The Finance, Assessment & Insurance committee will hear a report on the 2021 audit of county finances presented by the accounting firm of Drescher and Malecki LLP.
The committee will also consider a motion to authorize contracts with affiliate outside organizations, as included in the 2023 county budget: $50,000 for Beverly Animal Shelter, $140,000 for the county’s five public libraries and the Finger Lakes Library System, $516,991 for Cornell Cooperative Extension, $445,000 for the Seneca County Soil & Water Conservation District, $6,000 for the Seneca County Fair Association, and $5,000 each for Pathway Home in Tyre and the Waterloo Memorial Day Committee.
All resolutions passed by committees will go to the full board for a final vote in December.