WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors split evenly Monday when selecting a new chairman for 2020. Seven favored Varick Supervisor Bob Hayssen. Seven favored Waterloo Supervisor Don Trout.
However, the county’s weighted vote system, which is based on the population of the town represented, tilted the final in Hayssen’s favor.
Hayssen garnered 406 weighted votes from his seven supporters. Trout’s backers produced 344 weighted votes.
“I don’t have any statement other than to thank you. I won’t let you down,” Hayssen said. “I hope we have a great year and work together.”
Hayssen and Trout are Republicans. That party holds an 11-2 margin on the board, with one independent in Lodi Supervisor Kyle Barnhart.
Hayssen, a veteran board member who served as chairman in two prior years, was nominated by new Romulus Supervisor David Hayes, with a second coming from new Seneca Falls Supervisor Mike Ferrara.
Trout, a board member since 2018, was nominated by Ralph Lott of Seneca Falls, with a second from Ernie Brownell of Junius.
Hayes, Ferrara, Barnhart, Hayssen, Joseph Borst of Ovid, Paul Kronenwetter of Seneca Falls, and Cindy Lorenzetti of Fayette favored Hayssen. Lorenzetti holds the most weighted votes of any board member with 89.
Lott, Brownell, Trout, Michael Reynolds of Covert, Ron McGreevy of Tyre and new members James Cleere and Michael Enslow of Waterloo favored Trout.
Hayssen said his top priority is continuing to upgrade and maintain two wastewater treatment plants in the south end of the county and dropping the plans for a new, single facility.
“I will appoint a special benefited users committee to decide on a plan to recommend to the full board,” Hayssen said. “Most of the south-end elected officials don’t want Five Points Correctional Facility sewage to travel so far to a single treatment plant in Willard. We need to work with the two state departments that operate Five Points and the Willard Drug Treatment Center on a two-plant plan.”
Hayssen identified stable property taxes, controlling spending, building reserves with growth in the sales tax and casino revenue, and finding the best place to house the county’s Mental Health Department. On the latter subject, he said the two options are to put Mental Health in the renovated space in the county office building, or upgrade its current spot on Thurber Drive.
“We also need to fix some issues at the BonaDent building, and I want to make sure the white deer tours continue,” he added.
In other action Tuesday:
• APPOINTMENTS — Trout was named Republican majority leader, while Lorenzetti was named Democratic minority leader. Margaret Li (board clerk), David Ettman (county attorney), Reynolds (finance director), Michael Mirras (public defender), Walt Gable (historian) and Richard Ricci (Off Track Betting director) were reappointed.
• NEWSPAPER— The Ovid Gazette was designated as the county’s official newspaper.