GENEVA — After serving three years as president of Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, Jacob Welch is passing the torch to a fellow Himrod resident.
Dan Corbett, the organization’s vice president of water quality, took over as president Nov. 17, during the organization’s annual meeting.
“Three years is the usual maximum service time for serving as a president and those years have now gone by,” Welch said.
In farewell remarks, the retired trial attorney noted that Pure Waters has strengthened its membership and finances during this tenure.
“But importantly, we have come to focus on what is most critical, taking active measures to protect Seneca Lake from its biggest threats, including harmful algal blooms and unchecked weed growth,” Welch said. “Some great people have made all of this happen. I have been very lucky to have had a phenomenal board of directors, a strong administrative director, and all the great volunteers and donors who keep our organization going strong.”
Welch said he “deeply cares” for the lake and Pure Waters, and he will remain as a board member and work on some committees.
“Knowing Dan as I do, you will continue to be in very good hands with our new president,” Welch said. “He will be a great one.”
Corbett, a retired engineering director for Corning Glass Co., moved to the west side of Seneca Lake in 2010. He joined Pure Waters as a stream monitor in 2014 and the board of directors a year after that.
In 2016, he became vice president for water quality.
“The organization has a strong history of monitoring and protecting the lake. It does a lot of good things, and I hope they continue and expand going forward,” Corbett said.
Corbett said he plans to work with local soil and water conservation districts in focusing on a pollution prevention program for sediment and nutrients.
“I want to see us continue a fisheries program we’ve started, trying to improve fishing in the lake,” Corbett said. “Jacob did a nice job, and I don’t see any radical changes. I think we might want to look at more paid, full-time staff to allow us to do more, while still keeping our solid group of volunteers.”
Pure Waters, which boasts roughly 950 members, was formed in 1990.