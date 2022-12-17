CANANDAIGUA — One of Canandaigua’s most famous “ladies” is getting a makeover — not at a salon, but at the state boat launch off South Main Street.
A fixture on the lake since 1989, the Canandaigua Lady tour boat, a replica of a 19th-century steamboat, is a two-deck, paddle-wheel-style vessel that offers lunch, dinner and excursion cruises on Canandaigua Lake from May to October.
The Genecco family owns the Canandaigua Lady. Sarah Genecco said they hired a large crane operator to hoist the vessel out of the water at the State Marine Boat Launch area on Sucker Brook, a tributary at the north end of the lake. The boat was hoisted onto blocks near the launch area.
“It is a state requirement for an out-of-water inspection every 10 years,” Genecco said. “We hired a company to safely take the boat out at the launch site so we are able to have the state inspection and perform any maintenance needed. While the boat is on blocks, we plan to perform a maintenance update as well as beautification on the boat for our passengers.”
The initial inspection has been done. The boat will be reinspected before it goes back into the water in the spring for the 2023 season.
The 65-ton, Mississippi-style paddle wheel features an Americana theme and is equipped with heating and air conditioning. It is handicapped-accessible.
The Canandaigua Lady can accommodate up to 146 passengers between the upper and lower decks.
“The Lady is a proud successor to locally famous steamboats that operated on the Finger Lakes between 1820 and 1930,” Genecco said. “At one time, there were 19 steamboats that operated as the primary means of transportation up and down the lake because there were no roads along the lake.”
For more information, visit www.cdgalady.com, call 585-396-7350, or email to events@cdgalady.com.