GENEVA — For a few years, several yoga teachers have been taking their show on the road to a variety of sites (i.e. wineries, breweries, farms, parks etc.) in an effort to “[make] yoga more accessible and more approachable through a variety of teachers and spaces.”
Last fall, the group (a cooperative called Yoga Finger Lakes) took the plunge and started offering their services in a brick and mortar setting at 480 Hamilton St. next to Bagel and Cakes. The space, named Pueo Collaborative, was created by local practitioners who have a common vision when it comes to wellness. The collaborative features seven instructors who teach not only yoga but reiki and meditation as well.
Enter COVID-19 earlier this year.
Like so many other businesses, Pueo has been forced to deliver its classes online. It has 22 online experiences each week with a multitude of instructors and a Saturday morning partnership with Two Herons Drums Circle, which plays drums during the 9 a.m. yoga class.
“We have seen over 600 faces on the other side of that screen since mid-May,” said Lisa Genovese in a press release.
The group hopes to see even more faces Thursday, when a special full moon class will be offered at 5:30 p.m. featuring 108 Sun Salutations with 10 different instructors. Genovese said Beth Lynch of Inner Light Teaching will launch the evening with a guided mediation followed by the 10 yoga teachers leading participants through the sun salutations (a key yoga flow). All proceeds will benefit BluePrint Geneva’s initiative of making healthy meals for distribution to those in need during this crisis.
The number 108 has significance in astronomy, numerology and even acupuncture, Genovese explained. She expects the session to last about one and a half hours and people are welcome “to do as much or as little as they want,” she said. “What’s going to be neat for people is that they can experience all of our different instructors.”
Transitioning to an online format has also helped crystallize the collaborative’s interest in giving back to the community. Those taking online classes have the option of paying for packages that include support of BluePrint Geneva’s meals program. Genovese said the collaborative’s members are trying to identify where the needs are in the community and in the future other groups may benefit from the collaborative’s donations.
Those interested in Thursday’s class may sign up by sending at least $1.08 via www.pueocollaborative.com/special-events or via Venmo (@yogafingerlakes); signups at both sites will trigger a confirmation email, Genovese said.
“People may join, move with us as much or as little as they’d like and donate as little ($1.08) or as much as they’d like,” Genovese said. “We have people as far as the West Coast, South Africa, Europe and Hawaii planning to join.”