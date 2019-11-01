SENECA FALLS — Is repairing a culvert under West Bayard Street the responsibility of the state or the town?
That question will be addressed at a special meeting of the Town Board Nov. 13 in Waterloo. The meeting, which starts at 10 a.m., will be held in the Seneca County Office Building’s Heroes Conference Room.
Representatives of the state Canal Corp. will attend to give its perspective on the situation and answer questions.
Supervisor Greg Lazzaro said anyone unable to attend in person will be able to take part by telephone conference call. Those interested in a telephone conference call should contact Lazzaro at glazzaro@senecafalls.com or (315) 568-0940, ext. 503.
The situation arose in late August when state officials said an inspection of the culvert showed significant deterioration, enough that the roadway could collapse. The street was closed to all but local and business traffic Aug. 29. Barriers and detours were set up, directing traffic up to use Barker Street.
The Seneca Falls Fire Department station on West Bayard was within the closed area.
Many were surprised when Canal Corp. officials wrote the town a letter Oct. 21 stating that the broken culvert is the responsibility of the town, not the state. Prior to that, town officials assumed it was a state responsibility since the state did the inspection and ordered the closure.
The culvert drains water from a pond formed by Sampson Creek on the south side of West Bayard Street. The pipe runs through property to the east of Ferrara Lumber Co.