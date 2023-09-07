SENECA FALLS — Each year, the West Central District of Elks honors veterans for their service to our country at an American Patriot Remembrance Ceremony in September. This year’s ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. this Sunday at the Seneca Falls Elks lodge.
This year, any Vietnam veterans who served during the years 1955-75 will be honored, as well as any surviving World War II or Korean War veteran not previously honored. Each veteran will receive a customized medallion displaying the logo of all military branches on one side, and their name/branch on the reverse side.
The veteran does not need to be an Elk to be referred, and they do not need to be present to be honored. If a veteran is unable to attend the ceremony, they will be honored at the local level at a later date.
Referrals for this year’s event closed Aug. 25. Any referrals for the 2024 ceremony should be directed to Mike Morrisey at mrmorrisey730@gmail.com or 585-749-0456.
The Western Central District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks extends from Ithaca to Rochester and includes nine area lodges.
This event is being chaired by Jerry Hurley. Contact Hurley at at gph@rochester.rr.com or 585-507-9072 for more information.