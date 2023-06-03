SODUS POINT — In the bird-watching community, word that an unusual species has been spotted spreads fast.
That happened on May 19, when a host of folks assembled near the pier at Sodus Point Park with scopes and binoculars, honed in on a line of gulls perched on the east breakwall heading into the bay.
Gulls, of course, are hardly an unusual thing on the Lake Ontario shoreline. However, there was one particular gull these birding enthusiasts were interested in: A Heermann’s gull. And for good reason: It was a long, long way from home.
From the West Coast, specifically.
The siting is classified as the first in New York by the American Birding Association.
Andrew Farnsworth, a senior research associate with the Cornell University Lab of Ornithology in Ithaca, and a bird-migration expert, said this gull far away from its habitat.
“Heermann’s Gull is absolutely a Pacific Coast species, and it is very rare away from the coast,” he said.
To illustrate this, Farnsworth provided a map in Cornell’s eBird database that shows the seabird’s normal range of the Pacific Coast. However, he notes that if you zoom in on the map, you will see observations of Heermann’s gulls in the eastern U.S., including this Lake Ontario sighting, as well as one from the Outer Banks in North Carolina.
“This is not unprecedented, but it is very unusual,” he said. “For sure, this is a very rare vagrant. Even though gulls are prone to wandering far and wide, and some patterns of this exist in a number of species, this degree of wandering is extreme. Will it be the harbinger of some climate-related movements in the future in which we start to see increasingly odd patterns of vagrancy become the new normal? Probably/possibly, depending on the species. Maybe especially so for scavenging gulls that disperse and wander regularly.”
Farnsworth provided some background from Cornell’s Birds of the World page on this particular gull:
“Gregarious by nature, Heermann’s gull forms breeding colonies on arid islands, mainly in the Gulf of California, Mexico, and a few have been recorded nesting on islands along the Pacific coasts of Mexico and California (United States). The nesting season extends from March through July, depending on the location of the colony. The largest colony is on Isla Rasa, where an estimated 90% to 95% of the world population breeds. After breeding, most adults and young migrate from the Gulf of California to the Pacific Coast and spread south to southern Mexico and north to southern British Columbia, with peak numbers arriving in Canada during July and August. These northern individuals then retreat south to winter along the coast only from California south, with some non-breeding immatures remaining along the coast year-round.”
Among those who got chance to see the Heermann’s gull was Betsy Poray of Sterling, Cayuga County, who posted May 20 on a popular Facebook page for local birders, The Eaton Birding Society.
“Yesterday a group of birders had gathered at Sodus Point Beach Park on Great Sodus Bay with scopes aimed at gulls on the East Pier,” she wrote on May 20. “When I asked what the excitement was, I was offered to take a gander, and am delighted to add a new bird to my list.”
Reached Wednesday, Poray said it “was the only time I saw the gull, and I will continue to watch for it while boating through the channel and surroundings. It was quite distinctive from the local birds.”